Barcelona Set to Make €35m Bid for Inter Midfielder as Club Look for Paulinho Alternatives

​Barcelona are preparing to make a €35m bid for Internazionale midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia in the coming days, according to ​Rac1.

The Frenchman has been identified as a possible alternative to Guangzhou midfielder Paulinho, after the Chinese club rejected Barcelona's initial bid.





Kondogbia, who has spent the last two seasons with the Nerazzurri since joining in 2015 from Monaco, has struggled to establish himself in Italy.

And his agent has publicly revealed that the 24-year-old has attracted interest from Barcelona and Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.





“Almost all of the names which have come out are true," brother and agent Evans Kondogbia said. “Geoffrey is a great player and it's normal that there are so many teams after him. Offers are never lacking, and they're still there.





“I can rule out Valencia, there's nothing with them. I'll repeat though, so many of the clubs who have been linked with Geoffrey are real, so even PSG and Barça have called us, but nothing more.

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 31: Geoffrey Kondogbia of FC Internazionale Milano reacts during the TIM Cup match between FC Internazionale and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 31, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images) Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

“It was just to talk, 'how is the lad?'. Is he happy at Inter? Absolutely, yes. My brother is fine in Milan, he's focused and working hard.





“The chances of him staying? I'd say high, but it's not just down to us, it also depends on the will of the club. It works like love, like with your partner, you'll be together if you share it. If Inter want him, we can continue without problems."

Kondogbia started 20 Serie A games for Inter last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists from midfield.