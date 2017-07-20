Barcelona Set to Make €35m Bid for Inter Midfielder as Club Look for Paulinho Alternatives
Barcelona are preparing to make a €35m bid for Internazionale midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia in the coming days, according to Rac1.
The Frenchman has been identified as a possible alternative to
Barcelona will in the coming days submit a 35m bid for Inter midfielder Kondogbia (24). He is seen as an alternative to Paulinho. [rac1]— barcastuff (@barcasstuff) July 20, 2017
“Almost all of the names which have come out are true," brother and agent Evans Kondogbia said. “Geoffrey is a great player and it's normal that there are so many teams after him. Offers are never lacking, and they're still there.
“I can rule out Valencia, there's nothing with them. I'll repeat though, so many of the clubs who have been linked with Geoffrey are real, so even PSG and Barça have called us, but nothing more.
“It was just to talk, 'how is the lad?'.
“The chances of him staying? I'd say high, but it's not just down to us, it also depends on the will of the club. It works like love, like with your partner, you'll be together if you share it. If Inter want him, we can continue without problems."
Kondogbia started 20 Serie A games for Inter last season, scoring one goal and providing two assists from midfield.