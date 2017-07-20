Brighton Complete Signing of 21-Year-Old Norwegian Midfielder Mathias Normann

​Brighton have officially completed the signing of 21-year-old Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann from second tier side FK Bodo/Glimt.





Although officially undisclosed, the fee is believed to be six-figures, with Normann signing a three-year contract at the Amex Stadium ahead of Brighton's first top flight season since 1983.

"We are delighted that we've been able to bring Mathias to the club," manager Chris Hughton told the Seagulls' official website.

"He is a talented and versatile young player, who already has good experience playing regular senior football in Norway. We are looking forward to welcoming him into the club, and his longer-term plan will be to break into the first-team group."

It is expected that Normann, a former Norway junior international at Under-17 and Under-18 level, will begin life on the south coast by playing with Brighton's Under-23 squad.

​​