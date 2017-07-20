Soccer

Former Newcastle Man Gabriel Obertan Set for Move to Bulgarian Side Levski Sofia

90 Min
38 minutes ago

Former Newcastle and Manchester United winger Gabriel Obertan looks set to make the move to Bulgarian side, Levski Sofia.

The capital club will offer the 28-year-old a two-year deal and the player - who was most recently at Wigan Athletic - is already in Bulgaria and has undergone some medical tests ahead of the transfer, according to France Football.

Obertan endured another poor spell in his career with the Championship side, making 12 appearances for Wigan in total and scoring just one goal.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 14: Gabriel Obertan of Wigan shoots as Conor Coady of Wolverhampton closes in during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic at Molineux on February 14, 2017 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Michael Steele/GettyImages

He was one of four players released at the end of the season following their relegation to England's third-tier.

Obertan began his footballing journey with Bordeaux in 2006 but for his entire career, he has failed to match expectations, scoring just eight senior goals playing for the likes of Anzhi Makhachkala and Lorient, as well as the English clubs.

Now, he has one last chance in Sofia to prove any sort of worth with Levski chasing their first league title since 2008/09 after finishing third last season.

