How to Watch Jamaica vs. Canada: Gold Cup Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juan Carlos Osorio's suspension before Gold Cup changes everything for Mexico
Jamaica and Canada are vying for a place in the CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinals, and they'll meet Thursday night at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona in the opener of a doubleheader.

Both teams went 1-0-2 in the opening stage and finished second in their respective groups, with Jamaica finishing behind Mexico in Group C, while Canada finished second to Costa Rica in Group A.

Both also boast dynamic attacking pieces, with 16-year-old breakout star Alphonso Davies leading Canada–and the competition–with three goals, while Jamaica counters with Darren Mattocks and Romario Williams. 

The winner will face either Mexico or Honduras in the semifinals on Sunday.

How to watch

Time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: FS1, Univision

Live stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

