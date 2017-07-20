Schalke Star Feels He Has Room to Improve Despite Impressing for Germany in Confederations Cup Run
Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka has drawn a lot of attention as of late, putting in strong performances for both club and country, s
"Suddenly you gain attention and the support of the fans." - We're all right behind you and the team, Leon Goretzka: https://t.co/rszasw2wfw pic.twitter.com/fbiBqQG8Sm— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 1, 2017
Goretzka gave a fantastic performance against Mexico, scoring two goals in the space of two minutes in Germany's semi-final 4-1 victory.
He has been a key part in their tournament success, aiding them to get to the final against Chile in spectacular fashion. Goretzka was quick to praise his teammates however, stating: "I think a key factor is that each individual player in the team has a lot of quality.
"They're all great footballers and most of them regularly play in the Bundesliga. Because of this quality, it's been quite easy to grasp things and perform together on the pitch."
Naturally, the young German's performances have attracted a lot of attention from other clubs, including German giants Bayern Munich who are reportedly monitoring the situation.
When asked about all the praise and interest he's receiving, Goretzka stated: "