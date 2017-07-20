Schalke Star Feels He Has Room to Improve Despite Impressing for Germany in Confederations Cup Run

​Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka has drawn a lot of attention as of late, putting in strong performances for both club and country, s o it's of no surprise that Bayern Munich are showing interest in the 22-year-old.





Goretzka has been part of a young German side which has proved critics and doubters wrong in the FIFA Confederations Cup this year, putting in some excellent performances and reaching the final, which Goretzka has had a key involvement in.





Despite this, the German still believes he has more to give: " I also know that I can still improve all aspects of my game. I hope that I haven't reached my peak yet." Reported the ​German Football Federation (DFB) on Saturday.

"Suddenly you gain attention and the support of the fans." - We're all right behind you and the team, Leon Goretzka: https://t.co/rszasw2wfw pic.twitter.com/fbiBqQG8Sm — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 1, 2017

Goretzka gave a fantastic performance against Mexico, scoring two goals in the space of two minutes in Germany's semi-final 4-1 victory.

He has been a key part in their tournament success, aiding them to get to the final against Chile in spectacular fashion. Goretzka was quick to praise his teammates however, stating: "I think a key factor is that each individual player in the team has a lot of quality.

"They're all great footballers and most of them regularly play in the Bundesliga. Because of this quality, it's been quite easy to grasp things and perform together on the pitch."

SOCHI, RUSSIA - JUNE 29: Germany players celebrate their 4-1 victory in the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Semi-Final between Germany and Mexico at Fisht Olympic Stadium on June 29, 2017 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Naturally, the young German's performances have attracted a lot of attention from other clubs, including German giants Bayern Munich who are reportedly monitoring the situation.

When asked about all the praise and interest he's receiving, Goretzka stated: " The art is making sure you keep things in perspective.





" What's important is the assessment of my true friends. That keeps your feet on the ground."

Avoiding speculation surrounding his career, and making it clear that he and his German teammates are purely focused on the final ahead, Goretzka added: " We've been on a special journey together and we've developed as a team over the course of the tournament.





"Now we want to leave with the trophy."



