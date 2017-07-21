Zidane Says Cristiano Ronaldo is Staying With Real Madrid

Amid speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo might leave Real Madrid, manager Zinedine Zidane told ESPNFC that the forward will be staying at the Santiago Bernabeau.

Ronaldo is constantly the subject of transfer rumors, and this summer he has been linked with Paris Saint–Germain as well as a return to Manchester United. Ronaldo was accused of tax fraud in June, which only intensified the latest transfer rumors.

"In the end, Cristiano is one of us," Zidane said. "He's going to stay with us. And that's it. He's on holiday as of today. He's resting, as he's deserved it. We wait for him to finish his holiday and join us."

Real Madrid is coming off a season in which the club won its second consecutive Champions League title as well as La Liga. Ronaldo, 32, led the Champions League with 12 goals—including 2 in Real's 4-1 victory of Juventus in the final—and finished third in La Liga with 25 goals. He is the favorite to win his fifth Ballon D'Or later this year.