Inter Director Reveals Man Utd Are Still Yet to Meet Valuation to Sign Croatian Winger Ivan Perisic

​Manchester United are yet to meet Ivan Perisic's valuation, according to Inter's technical director Walter Sabatini.

Jose Mourinho's men have been heavily linked with a move for Perisic all summer, with the Portuguese manager keen to add his versatile attacking style to his squad.

MILAN, ITALY - MAY 28: Ivan Perisic of FC Internazionale Milano (R) celebrates his goal with his team-mate Marcelo Brozovic during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 28, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images) Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

United have already brought in Victor Lindelof from Benfica and Romelu Lukaku from Everton, spending over £100m on the pair. The Red Devils are believed to have already tabled a £44m bid for the 28-year-old, but the deal has hit a snag as Perisic joined his teammates for their pre-season tour of China.

And talking to ​Sky Sports Italia, Inter's technical director Sabatini has insisted that no club is yet to meet their valuation of the player.

Here's 93 seconds video that'll give you a clue as to why Inter Milan want £50m for Ivan Perišić. 🔥pic.twitter.com/grWaUIdu8P — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) July 18, 2017

He said: "You all know what we want, but the offer has not yet arrived."

Despite United tying up important deals for Lukaku and Lindelof, Mourinho is believed to be growing frustrated with the quantity of deals being completed at Old Trafford.

​The Manchester Evening News are reporting that Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward has not joined the club on their USA tour in order to tie up two more transfer targets - believed to be two of Perisic, Chelsea's Nemanja Matic and Tottenham's Eric Dier.