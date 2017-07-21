Soccer

Manchester City Set to Complete Signing of Real Madrid Defender Danilo on 5-Year Deal

90 Min
31 minutes ago

Real Madrid defender Danilo looked set on joining Chelsea but delays in the process have allowed City boss Pep Guardiola to swoop in and convince the Brazilian that his future lies at the Eastlands. 

Spanish national daily football newspaper Marca has reported that an official announcement will be made on Friday, after Real Madrid accepted a bid of 30m from Man City for the right back. The player is now expected to sign a 5-year deal that would see him receive a huge salary boost.

Despite signing Kyle Walker for £50m from Tottenham, a world record fee for a defender, it looks like Guardiola's defensive spending isn't over yet. 


Danilo hasn't had the best of times at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent seasons. He has often played second fiddle to Dani Carvajal and his confidence was visibly shot when he did get his chance on the pitch. 

Despite this recent poor form, there is no doubt that Danilo is hugely talented. He possesses a great work rate and is tireless down the line. He's also a hugely technical player with great intelligence and superb end product. With City competing in four competitions Danilo can definitely prove to be a hugely useful addition to the squad.

If all goes well the deal could be signed off Tuesday, 25th July, which would allow Danilo to take part in City's pre-season game the following day which coincidently happens to be against Real Madrid. 

 

