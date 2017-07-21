PHOTOS: Real Madrid Officially Launch Edgy New Fan-Designed Blue 2017/18 Third Kit
The reigning La Liga and European champions describe the colour as 'sky blue', with the winning design picked from 100 finalists by a 'board experts and legendary former players'.
The launch statement proudly read, "The third kit combines a classic, simple style with a creative and contemporary edge.
"The three Adidas stripes run along the top of the shoulders and are black in colo
"A colourful combination of pixels adorn the top right and bottom left corners of the jersey."
Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Toni Kroos feature in the promotional material.
The third strip complements the blue trim in Real's traditional all-white home kit, while a similar colour sets of the all-black away kit.