Soccer

PHOTOS: Real Madrid Officially Launch Edgy New Fan-Designed Blue 2017/18 Third Kit

90 Min
an hour ago

Real Madrid have officially launched their new third kit for the 2017/18, designed by a fan on the Adidas Creator Studio platform.


The reigning La Liga and European champions describe the colour as 'sky blue', with the winning design picked from 100 finalists by a 'board experts and legendary former players'.

The ​launch statement proudly read, "The third kit combines a classic, simple style with a creative and contemporary edge.

"The three Adidas stripes run along the top of the shoulders and are black in colour whilst the club badge, Adidas logo and sponsor logo are in white.


"A colourful combination of pixels adorn the top right and bottom left corners of the jersey."

Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Toni Kroos feature in the promotional material.

The third strip complements the blue trim in Real's traditional all-white home kit, while a similar colour sets of the all-black away kit.

​​

