Thiago Silva Labels Neymar as 'Important to the PSG Project' as Transfer Speculation Continues

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thiago Silva has shared his thoughts on Barcelona forward Neymar's potential move to France.

Silva joined the French giants back in 2012 from AC Milan and has since gone on to enjoy substantial success in not only domestic play, but the Champions League as well. The Brazillian will soon combine with fellow countryman Dani Alves after the former Barcelona defender recently completed a move to PSG.

If PSG land Neymar, it will end up costing them more than half a billion euros 👀 pic.twitter.com/zw4XSeo0X4 — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 20, 2017

And now, it has been said that PSG's considerable financial power will see Neymar Jr. arrive before the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

Silva, when asked about his side's reported move for Neymar, indicated he has no definitive information on the potential deal.

“Neymar in Paris? I don’t know,” he told the press. “I’ve heard a lot of journalists talking but at the minute there is nothing concrete although I think it is important for the PSG project. If he comes, it will be good for the group.”

PSG's Marquinhos also commented on the matter after a recent preseason fixture, “If he comes, he will be an exceptional player and will help us a lot," he said.

Barcelona president Bartomeu tells AP Neymar is not for sale: “He's not on the market... He’s part of our team. He’s part of this trident.” — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 20, 2017

The defender went on to deny reports claiming Neymar had told Brazilians at PSG of his transfer: “I don’t know if he told PSG’s Brazilians. In any case, he didn’t tell me."

This is not the first time Neymar has been linked with a summer move away from the Nou Camp. In fact, multiple reports suggested Manchester United was in line to sign the mercurial forward.

Nevertheless, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has stated that Neymar will not be sold in the summer.

"He is not on the market," Bartomeu told the ​Associated Press. "He has a contract for the coming four years and, of course, we count on him. He's part of our team. He's part of this trident.