The United States is one step away from another Gold Cup final. But to get there, the Americans must get past a regional power. Bruce Arena and Co. will meet Costa Rica in the Gold Cup Semifinal on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, the latest test for a team that hasn't always looked its best through the opening four games of the competition.

The Americans struggled more than expected in what was considered to be an easy draw in Group B, drawing 1–1 with Panama to open the tournament before eking out a 3–2 win over Martinique, a team made up primarily of amateur players. The U.S. finished with a 3–0 win over Nicaragua, before calling in reinforcements as allowed by CONCACAF rules. U.S. captain Michael Bradley joined goalkeeper Tim Howard, strikers Jozy Altidore and Clint Dempsey, and midfielder Darlington Nagbe to the American squad. With them in the fold, the U.S. survived their own uneven performance to beat El Salvador 2–0 in the quarterfinals.

Costa Rica's run to the semis has been built on a solid defense, which has given up just one goal through four games of the tournament. However, the Ticos enter Saturday's semifinal with a rash of injuries. Forward Joel Campbell, defender Bryan Oviedo, and midfielders Rodney Wallace and Johan Venegas all suffered knocks in the group stage, while defender Ronal Matarrita withdrew from the tournament before it even began thanks to a foot injury.

However, the Americans have history on their side. This is the U.S.'s ninth consecutive Gold Cup semifinal -- Costa Rica hasn't made it this far since 2009. The winner will face the victor of the Mexico-Honduras semifinal on Wednesday in San Francisco.