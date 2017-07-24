Alexis Sanchez Gives Manchester City Fresh Hope of Summer Capture After Massive PSG Wage Demands

​Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez's outlandish wage demands have left Premier League rivals Manchester City in the driving seat for his signature, with reports circulating that he is demanding more from the Gunners and Paris Saint-Germain than Pep Guardiola's men.

The Chilean has been heavily reported to be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium this summer, but Arsenal are adamant that they will not sell him - let alone to a team in the same league as themselves.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

With both Paris Saint-Germain and Man City the front runners for his signature, it was the French side that looked to take the lead in the race for Sanchez - reportedly submitting a bid to Arsenal.

However, the Manchester Evening News are reporting that the 28-year-old is attempting to price himself out of a switch to Paris - demanding £500,000-a-week from the former French champions.

This would give City hope in their desire to buy Alexis. As the summer continues, more pressure will be put on Arsene Wenger to either tie Sanchez down to a new deal or move him on - even though the veteran boss remains determined not to sell.

But only time will tell. With a potential deal worth £60m in the offing, the club could miss out on a lot of money when Alexis' contract runs out next summer - a risk the Arsenal hierarchy are unlikely to want to take, even if it means selling to a direct competitor.

However, the money gained from the sale could well help Arsenal replace Sanchez - especially with over a month left of the summer window.

