In-Demand Arsenal Youngster Puts an End to Transfer Speculation With Latest Instagram Post

​Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin seems to have handed Barcelona a final blow in their hopes of signing the Spaniard this summer with the caption on his latest Instagram post.

The 22-year-old has been a target of his former club as they've looked to find a new man on the right side of the defence to properly fill the void left in the Nou Camp by Dani Alves last summer.

Bellerin made everyone jealous on Monday morning, posting a photo of himself paddle-boarding whilst everyone else was off to work, but it's his caption that will have caught the eye of Gunners fans.

Going back to London like... 🚣🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Héctor Bellerín (@hectorbellerin) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

"Going back to London like..." shows the Arsenal faithful that the defender is happy to return to north London in time for next season, but this transfer saga was already all but over - Bellerin has just made things seem even calmer for the Gunners.

With Aleix Vidal proving unworthy, and stand-in right back Sergi Roberto more comfortable in the centre of midfield, Barca were dead set on signing a new full-back this summer.

​​ Bellerin was supposed to be their number one target, but according to the Mirror , the hierarchy at the Emirates sent a formal note to the Blaugrana not to unsettle their player - which Barca decided to abide by.





Instead, new manager Ernesto Valverde opted for Benfica right back Nelson Semedo - putting an end to the club's interest in Bellerin, for now.

It seems that Bellerin will have more competition this season if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stays with the club. The England international impressed in Bellerin's wing back role at the back end of last season, and Arsene Wenger could very easily create some healthy competition in that area of the pitch.

