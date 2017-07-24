Soccer

In-Demand Arsenal Youngster Puts an End to Transfer Speculation With Latest Instagram Post

90Min
an hour ago

​Arsenal full back Hector Bellerin seems to have handed Barcelona a final blow in their hopes of signing the Spaniard this summer with the caption on his latest Instagram post.

The 22-year-old has been a target of his former club as they've looked to find a new man on the right side of the defence to properly fill the void left in the Nou Camp by Dani Alves last summer.

Bellerin made everyone jealous on Monday morning, posting a photo of himself paddle-boarding whilst everyone else was off to work, but it's his caption that will have caught the eye of Gunners fans.

Going back to London like... 🚣🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Héctor Bellerín (@hectorbellerin) on

"Going back to London like..." shows the Arsenal faithful that the defender is happy to return to north London in time for next season, but this transfer saga was already all but over - Bellerin has just made things seem even calmer for the Gunners.

With Aleix Vidal proving unworthy, and stand-in right back Sergi Roberto more comfortable in the centre of midfield, Barca were dead set on signing a new full-back this summer.

​​Bellerin was supposed to be their number one target, but according to the Mirror, the hierarchy at the Emirates sent a formal note to the Blaugrana not to unsettle their player - which Barca decided to abide by.


Instead, new manager Ernesto Valverde opted for Benfica right back Nelson Semedo - putting an end to the club's interest in Bellerin, for now.

It seems that Bellerin will have more competition this season if Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain stays with the club. The England international impressed in Bellerin's wing back role at the back end of last season, and Arsene Wenger could very easily create some healthy competition in that area of the pitch.

​​

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters