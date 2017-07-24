Former Crystal Palace Captain Dean Austin Shares Brilliant Wilfried Zaha Anecdote on Social Media
Following Crystal Palace's match against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League Asia Trophy third-place playoff, former Manchester United start Wilfred Zaha has once again been the subject of praise from numerous different parties.
Frank de Boer's side ran out 2-0 winners in Hong Kong thanks to first half goals from
@wilfriedzaha @cpfc was too good for WBA. Wilf Nyom is scarred from 2015/16. He asked me as Ass at wfc how to play you,I said good luck🤣👊🏻 https://t.co/UHbx80oJiG— Dean Austin (@dean316austin) July 24, 2017
"Wilfred Zaha was too good for West Brom," tweeted Austin. "Nyom is scarred from 2015/16 [when Palace beat Watford in the FA Cup semi-final].
Austin went on to say in his tweet: "He [Nyom] asked me when I was assistant at Watford how to play against you [Zaha]...I said good luck!"