Former Crystal Palace Captain Dean Austin Shares Brilliant Wilfried Zaha Anecdote on Social Media

​Following Crystal Palace's match against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League Asia Trophy third-place playoff, former Manchester United start Wilfred Zaha has once again been the subject of praise from numerous different parties.

Frank de Boer's side ran out 2-0 winners in Hong Kong thanks to first half goals from Luka Milivojević and Bakary Sako, but the standout performer was none other than Wilfred Zaha who was promptly praised by both Frank de Boer post-match - by former Palace skipper Dean Austin on Twitter.

The match itself was a fairly heated affair, with Zaha on the receiving end of some rough treatment at the hand of Baggies full back Allan Nyom.





Palace cult hero Austin, was quick to take to social media to praise Zaha's performance with a cheeky anecdote from his time coaching Nyom at Watford.

@wilfriedzaha @cpfc was too good for WBA. Wilf Nyom is scarred from 2015/16. He asked me as Ass at wfc how to play you,I said good luck🤣👊🏻 https://t.co/UHbx80oJiG — Dean Austin (@dean316austin) July 24, 2017

"Wilfred Zaha was too good for West Brom," tweeted Austin. "Nyom is scarred from 2015/16 [when Palace beat Watford in the FA Cup semi-final].

Austin went on to say in his tweet: "He [Nyom] asked me when I was assistant at Watford how to play against you [Zaha]...I said good luck!"





Zaha has been lauded as Palace's most talented asset, ahead of the likes of Christian Benteke and Yohan Cabaye, with de Boer himself comparing the Englishman to Neymar.

Regarding Zaha's ability, de Boer said: " What he has in his skills I think he is a lot like, if we have to give an example, for me it’s Neymar. He also has the quick feet and he’s gone. Very skinny, so fast, every touch, every pass."





While some feel the 24-year-old winger doesn't get enough protection from referees, opposition fans feel the Palace star should be scrutinised more for his diving. However, despite this disparity in opinion, it is hard to deny Zaha's footballing ability.

