Kyle Walker-Peters Set to Ensure Spurs Don't Need to Enter Transfer Market for New Right-Back
Academy prospect Kyle Walker-Peters is set to be promoted to the first team amidst rumours that manager
OFFICIAL: Kyle Walker has joined Man City from Tottenham for a reported fee of £50m. He signed a five-year contract. pic.twitter.com/AI3HHsSqEO— Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) July 14, 2017
However, according to, Football London Pochettino is a "big fan" of Walker-Peters and could promote him to the first team instead.
Despite his lack of first team experience, only being an unused substitute
Both players have contrasting styles. Trippier with his defensive ability and crossing prowess and Walker-Peters with his consummate skill and dribbling.
Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Dele Alli and Harry Kane have all impressed under the former Espanyol boss and Walker-Peters will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.
He has already shown his quality on the pre-season tour and will be looking to cement his position in the first team before the start of the new Premier League season.