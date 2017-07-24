Kyle Walker-Peters Set to Ensure Spurs Don't Need to Enter Transfer Market for New Right-Back

Academy prospect Kyle Walker-Peters is set to be promoted to the first team amidst rumours that manager Mauricio Pochettino has scrapped plans to sign Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira.





After Kyle Walker signed for Man City for £54m earlier this month Spurs have been in the market for a new right-back.

OFFICIAL: Kyle Walker has joined Man City from Tottenham for a reported fee of £50m. He signed a five-year contract. pic.twitter.com/AI3HHsSqEO — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) July 14, 2017

However, according to, Football London Pochettino is a "big fan" of Walker-Peters and could promote him to the first team instead.

Despite his lack of first team experience, only being an unused substitute once in the Premier League and FA Cup, he is highly rated by team-mates and coaching staff.





Serge Aurier was also reportedly a target for the Argentine manager. However, he is set to reject a deal for him because of his troublesome attitude that he feels would disrupt the harmony in the close knit group that he has built.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Kieran Trippier has been tied down to a new five-year deal and it looks as if Walker-Peters will be the man used as back up for him.





Both players have contrasting styles. Trippier with his defensive ability and crossing prowess and Walker-Peters with his consummate skill and dribbling.

Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Dele Alli and Harry Kane have all impressed under the former Espanyol boss and Walker-Peters will be hoping to follow in their footsteps.

He has already shown his quality on the pre-season tour and will be looking to cement his position in the first team before the start of the new Premier League season.