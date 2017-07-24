Man City Confirm the Shirt Number That Has Been Assigned to New £26m Right-Back Danilo

​ Manchester City have confirmed that new right-back Danilo will wear the number three shirt this season following the completion of his £26m move from Real Madrid on Sunday.





The shirt was vacated by veteran Frenchman Bacary Sagna upon his release at the end of last season, with Maicon. another Brazilian right-back. to have worn City's number three in the past.

It's going to be number 3 for Danilo! #WelcomeDanilo pic.twitter.com/eXUz0a8hr4 — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 24, 2017

Fellow right-back Kyle Walker, currently the most expensive English player of all time following his move from Tottenham earlier this month, had already taken the number two shirt.

With Gael Clichy also released after 2016/17 and Aleksandar Kolarov joining Roma, City have also wrapped up the signing of French international left-back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Fans might have expected Menady to have taken the number three shirt. He wore number 23 in his sole season with Monaco, but that jersey has been vacant at City since it was retired in the wake of former midfielder Marc-Vivien Foe's tragic death in 2003.

Instead, the 23-year-old has taken Clichy's old number 22.

​​