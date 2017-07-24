Soccer

Swansea Set to Unveil Their First Ever Premier League Third Kit Due to Southampton Kit Clash

90Min
22 minutes ago

​Swansea are set to announce the unveiling of their first ever Premier League third kit ahead of the opening day of the season - after being informed that they will not be able to wear either of this term's home or away kits when they travel to Southampton on the opening day of the coming campaign.

The Swans announced this season's kits mid-June, and both have been received well by the fans. But now, according to Wales Online, the club have been made aware that neither kit will be usable against the Saints on August 12.

​​Southampton have mixed up their traditional look for next term. In previous years, Swansea have been able to wear their all-white home strip when travelling to St Mary's because of the south coast club's usual red and white stripes.

However, this year they've undergone a change. With a block of white in the middle and red along the sides and sleeves, Paul Clement's players will be forced to don a change of colour.

The two options that the South Wales club face are to either re-badge last season's blue away kit - changing the BetEast shirt sponsor for their new LeTou one, or create a brand new strip.

The Swans endured some very troublesome times in that blue shirt last season, so it's understandable that they wouldn't want to rehash any of those bad memories.

Furthermore, the fans are given a little bit more excitement - one kit reveal is usually one of the best parts about the summer period, let alone two.

