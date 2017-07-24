Soccer

VIDEO: Mousa Dembele Dribbling Masterclass as He Beats PSG Midfielders With Ease

90Min
22 minutes ago

​Tottenham kicked off their pre-season campaign on Saturday with a 4-2 win over 10-man PSG in the International Champions Cup in Orlando.

Goals from Christian Eriksen, Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld and skipper Harry Kane from the spot won the game for Spurs, but it was a moment of magical skill from Mousa Dembele that got the internet talking.

After only going under the knife in May for his foot injury Dembele looked as if he was showing no ill-effects of the injury winning the ball back in his own half, the Belgian glided past three players producing two nutmegs along the way before being fouled before he was able to release a teammate.

The former Fulham man is a player who slips under the radar in the Premier League, but oozes quality on the ball and fits into the Mauricio Pochettino system superbly in the deeper midfield role paired with Victor Wanyama.

For what he lacks in assists and goal scoring prowess there is no doubt of the 30-year-old's ability when breaking up opposition attacks, strength, composure and dribbling on the ball, it is difficult to find another Premier League midfielder like him, and if his performance is anything to go by it could well be the boost Spurs need to win the title.

​​

