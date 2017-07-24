Soccer

West Brom Ready to Make a Move for Spurs' Winger Moussa Sissoko in Bid to Save Premier League Career

90Min
18 minutes ago

​West Bromwich Albion are prepared to offer Tottenham Hotspur winger Moussa Sissoko a lifeline in order to save his Premier League career.

Moussa Sissoko has failed to live-up to expectation during his debut season at the north Londoners, and Spurs - according to a report published by The Sun - are willing to let the Frenchman leave for as little as £20m, a figure which West Brom are supposedly interested in meeting.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Tony Pulis is vying to bolster his squad for the coming 2016-17 campaign and believes that Sissoko will prove to be a strong start in his recruitment process.

Whereas Sissoko, 27, is also said to be keen on a move to the Hawthorns, with the prospect of weekly first team football being the obvious determiner for the attacker.

Spurs are willing to let Sissoko leave the club for £10m under the fee paid for him just a year ago, a bargain which West Brom simply can't pass up when recognising his underlying talent on the pitch.

Sissoko widely impressed at last summer's Euro 2016 tournament in France, and Pulis and co. will be aiming to utilise his forgotten potency on the right flank, if he opts to pack his bags for West Brom, that is.

Throughout the previous campaign, Sissoko made 34 appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's squad, but failed to hit the target - ultimately, West Brom will want to see a better return if they're to take a gamble on his services.

​​

