West Ham Announce Signing of Mexico Striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez

How Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez gains an edge on the pitch
an hour ago

​West Ham have completed the signing of Mexican striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez from Geman Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The striker, who spent five years at Old Trafford with Manchester United before leaving for Madrid on loan and then moving to Germany, joins the club on a three-year, £16m deal.

The announcement came in quite late on Monday night, with the Hammers asking fans to check their Facebook page at 9pm and then leaving them hanging for at least 15 minutes. But it was worth it in the end as they released a cheeky video via the social media site to welcome the player to his new home.

Club chairman David Gold also tweeted: "I am thrilled to announcing the signing of Mexico striker Javier Hernandez for a fee of £16m on a three-year deal. Welcome Chicharito. dg"

The Londoners now have two new top strikers in their ranks, having signed Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City over the weekend. They will certainly pose a threat to the top teams with their new strike-force next season.

