Soccer

Benjamin Mendy Trolls Kevin De Bruyne on Twitter After Signing for Manchester City

90Min
41 minutes ago

​Manchester City continue to spend big as they look to improve their defensive options and their latest piece of business has brought left-back Benjamin Mendy to the club.

The France international's performances for Monaco last season persuaded Pep Guardiola's side to part with £52m in order to sign the defender, who registered five assists in 25 Ligue 1 appearances last season. 

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

But it's probably not just the full-back's attacking capabilities that will impress City fans during his stay at the club. It's also the hilarious antics he gets up to on social media.

888 Sport highlighted what a great signing they believe Mendy is for the Citizens by tweeting a gif of the defender humiliating City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne during the classic 5-3 Champions League tie between the two clubs last season.

His response caught the attention of some City fans, who were evidently delighted that their new signing will be entertaining supporters on the pitch and on it.

Mendy joins Kyle Walker, Danilo, Ederson and Bernardo Silva in signing for City this summer, with the club spending over £200m in the window so far.​​

