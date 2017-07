​Despite issuing a public apology following his offensive social media post earlier this week, Chelsea have decided to send Brazilian midfielder Kenedy home from their pre-season tour in China.

Kenedy had written “f***ing China” in Portuguese in an Instagram post, which immediately went viral; putting to shame both the Premier League champions and the former Fluminense man - with Sky Sports reporting that the club have taken the belated decision to remove him from the tour.

BREAKING NEWS: Kenedy sent home from Chelsea's pre-season tour following offensive social media posts. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 25, 2017

The 21-year-old was booed and jeered whilst playing for the Blues against Arsenal in Beijing's Bird's Nest Stadium and now the west London club have taken the decision to fly the winger back to England.





Whether Kenedy will be disciplined further by the club remains to be seen, but this puts the Brazilian Under-20 star's chances of featuring for the Blues this season even further in doubt, after failing to impress last year on loan at Watford.

