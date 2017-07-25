Kevin Stewart Reveals His Liverpool Frustration Following Summer Exit for Hull City
Ex-Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart has spoken out regarding his frustrating at a lack of game time at Anfield prior to his summer move to Championship Hull City.
Speaking to the Hull Daily Mail, the 23-year-old Stewart expressed a desire to "progress to the next level" whilst in the north-east, and vowed to prove that the recently-relegated Tigers were right to part with a reported £4m in order to sign him.
The defensive midfielder was signed by the Reds from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014, and subsequently spent time on-loan at a plethora of other clubs including Cheltenham, Burton and Swindon before signing a three-year deal with the Tigers last week.
📑 | Done Deal! We are delighted to confirm the signing of Kevin Stewart from @LFC on a three-year deal #WelcomeKevin pic.twitter.com/FdGHVoYvex— Hull City (@HullCity) July 21, 2017
"I think this is the safer and better option for my career.
"My agent called up when I was on tour with Liverpool and said that Hull had put in a bid. I was really excited for the opportunity as soon as I heard about it.
"I knew I needed to get out and play games, especially at this stage. I need to start my career and can do that here."