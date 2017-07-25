Soccer

Kevin Stewart Reveals His Liverpool Frustration Following Summer Exit for Hull City

90Min
an hour ago

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Kevin Stewart has spoken out regarding his frustrating at a lack of game time at Anfield prior to his summer move to Championship Hull City.

Speaking to the ​Hull Daily Mail, the 23-year-old Stewart expressed a desire to "progress to the next level" whilst in the north-east, and vowed to prove that the recently-relegated Tigers were right to part with a reported £4m in order to sign him.

The defensive midfielder was signed by the Reds from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014, and subsequently spent time on-loan at a plethora of other clubs including Cheltenham, Burton and Swindon before signing a three-year deal with the Tigers last week.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

When speaking about his move, Stewart said: "I didn't feel as though I could risk staying at Liverpool for another year and just play five to 10 games. 


"That wouldn't have been enough for me if I want to progress and go to the next level. That's what I can do here.

"I think this is the safer and better option for my career. I've found myself getting frustrated at Liverpool. I had some great times there and I don't regret it but it feels as though I've left at just the right time. Liverpool gave me a great platform to get this move."


Stewart will become Hull's most expensive signing made whilst the club are not in in the Premier League.


"I was very, very flattered when I heard that. I'll definitely pay that back with work rate for sure and look to show what I can do," he added.


"My agent called up when I was on tour with Liverpool and said that Hull had put in a bid. I was really excited for the opportunity as soon as I heard about it.

"I knew I needed to get out and play games, especially at this stage. I need to start my career and can do that here."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters