Monaco Reject Claims They Have Agreed to Sell Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe

​Ligue 1 champions AS Monaco have issued a strong denial regarding rumours of an agreement between themselves and Real Madrid for the sale of French starlet Kylian Mbappe.

The forward rose to fame last season after producing a stellar personal campaign in front of goal during which he registered 26 goals and eight assists. He has since become a target for several clubs around Europe, including Madrid of course, who are possibly prepared to make him the most expensive player in the world.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Reports of an agreement between the French and Spanish champions surfaced on Monday, claiming that the two clubs had arrived at a deal in which Mbappe would sign a six-year contract and immediately return to Monaco on loan.

However, the Ligue 1 outfit told Sky Sports (H/T ​Eurosport) that no such understanding has been reached, and are now threatening to approach the French Football League, as well as FIFA, in order to deal with the situation they describe as 'unacceptable'.

BREAKING::Monaco tell Sky Sports News they have not agreed a deal to sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid for £160m pic.twitter.com/DMTgUQeuEL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 25, 2017

"To put an end to this unacceptable situation, AS Monaco is considering asking the French Football League and FIFA to open disciplinary procedures against offending clubs," they said in a statement which didn't name any of the clubs.

According to FIFA stipulations: "A club intending to conclude a contract with a professional must inform the player’s current club in writing before entering into negotiations with him."

Whether or not Madrid - in particular - have fallen afoul of the rule is yet to be revealed, but it doesn't look like the French side have any intention of allowing their player to leave just yet.