Soccer

PHOTO: Man City Make Another Announcement But This Time it's to Unveil Striking New Away Kit

90Min
an hour ago

​Manchester City have taken a brief break from announcing the signing of new players to unveil to everyone the striking new away kit the team will be wearing for the new season.

The Citizens have been busy this window, having already signed Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Kyle Walker, and in the last week they have added two more players to their ranks in the form of Danilo and Benjamin Mendy.

The club had another announcement to make at midnight on Tuesday morning and this time it was to show everybody how all their new superstars will look out there on the pitch.

Their away kit is an all-maroon affair, and can be seen being modelled by Leroy Sane, Danilo, youngster Phil Foden and Ederson in LA as captured by the ​club's official website, which states that it will be available for purchase on July 27.

It is not the first time City adopted this style of kit; the club wore dark maroon back in 1956, and there are typical sky blue trims on the shirt and socks in keeping with the main colour synonymous with the club.

The kit is designed by Nike and their Aeroswift technology, meaning the shirts have 'engineered knit zones' which enhance fit when playing.

What's more, the official site says: "The sides of the kit feature a black stripe with blue underlay that runs the length of the shirt and blue shorts, expanding when in motion to maximise ventilation.

"Finally, the City blue-trimmed socks incorporate NikeGrip technology for the ultimate foot-to-boot connection."

