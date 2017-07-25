Soccer

PHOTOS: Neymar's Ex Bruna Marquezine Reacts to Barcelona Star's New Fondness of Demi Lovato

90Min
an hour ago

​Barcelona superstar Neymar is apparently up for grabs, and he isn't just available to PSG. 

The Brazilian attacker recently confirmed that he had gone through a split with longtime girlfriend Bruna Marquezine, breaking the news to reporters at a charity event in Sao Paulo last week.

FBL-US-ICC-FC BARCELONA-JUVENTUS FC

"I do not like to talk about personal things, but yes, me and Bruna are separated," he explained. "It’s a decision we have taken.It was a decision of both parties. Bruna is a girl I admire a lot and I hope she is happy, not only professionally but in her personal life. 

"Life goes on, because this is a part of it.We end as good friends."

Neymar his since turned his attention to American Pop star Demi Lovato, and it would be quite fair to say that he's been drooling over her, if his video from last week is anything to go by.

Bitch I don't need introduction...

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

The Barca man filmed himself singing along to Demi's new song Sorry Not Sorry, shouting 'Demi, I love your new song' in the process.

The singer was also in attendance when he struck twice against Juventus in a New Jersey friendly on Saturday night. She hung out with him after the game, posting several bits of media to her Instagram.

Image by Kavan Flavius

Instagram

It appears that Neymar wasn't lying about his split with Bruna ending on friendly terms, as the Brazilian actress reacted to a post showing Demi and her ex posing for a pic. She used the term 'shippo' which is thought to have a warm and positive meaning in Portuguese.

She seems to have no problem with her superstar ex moving on and seems quite happy for him. Why can't life be this good for everyone else?

