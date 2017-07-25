Romelu Lukaku Explains Why Comparisons to Legendary Chelsea Striker Are Wide of the Mark

​Romelu Lukaku has distanced himself from comparisons with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, and claims he wants to "make my own history".

The Manchester United recruit has already begun settling well into life with his new club, but has had to deal with fans and the media already likening him to former striker Drogba since his £75m switch from Everton.

Drogba worked alongside United boss Jose Mourinho during their time together at Stamford Bridge but, in an interview with ​Sky Sports, Lukaku revealed why he didn't consider himself to be a similar type of player to the ex-Ivory Coast star.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

He stated: "I am different. Drogba is more of a target man, I am a player that has the ball into feet, who runs in behind.

"There are physical similarities but we are totally different players. I am Romelu Lukaku and I want to create my own history. He was at Chelsea, I am at Manchester United. That is the difference."

Lukaku became a man in demand this summer after he plundered 25 goals in all competitions for Everton last season - a tally that took him to 87 goals in just 166 appearances for the Toffees - and led to United and Chelsea vying for his signature.

Having such a good goalscoring record from his Goodison spell, the 24-year-old has also been named in the same breath as superstar marksmen Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski, but Lukaku added that such high praise should not be thrust on him as he was far from the finished article.

He said: "I am far from that level but that is where I want to aim. It is all about the team for me, I want the team to win trophies and I will do everybody in my power to make sure the team wins.

"There is always room for improvement and I just want to be the best person I can be. I'm 24 years of age, I cannot say I am the complete package, I can't say I'm in my prime.

"There is still a lot of work to be done and I am delighted there is still a lot of work to be done. That means I can become even better than I am now."