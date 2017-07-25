VIDEO: French Mayor Literally Eats a Rat Thanks to Barcelona's Incredible Comeback Against PSG

​After watching Paris Saint-Germain hammer Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of their round-of-16 Champions League encounter, one would have felt pretty brave about the French side's chances.

But perhaps this is a lesson worth learning: nothing is ever certain, especially in football.

French mayor Charles Dayot found that out the hard way, and has been forced to consume an unorthodox delicacy as a result.

Dayot, who is the mayor of Monte-de-Marsan in southwestern France, confidently declared - via Facebook - that he would eat a rat if Barca could manage a comeback from the jaws of defeat and overturn the seemingly insurmountable deficit.

Barca, as you all must know by now, won the game 6-1, with Sergi Roberto scoring the telling goal at the very last to send the Spanish side into the quarter-final and leave Dayot cursing his fate.

It took him some time to deliver on his promise, but he has finally come around to it, seating down to dine on a cooked rat while wearing a PSG jersey as a bib with a Barcelona jersey nearby.

Turns out he quite enjoyed his meal, even suggesting that the rodent tasted a bit like rabbit. But despite finding it rather palatable, he won't be making such bets again, no matter how promising things appear to be.