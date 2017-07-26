Soccer

Aston Villa Keen to Wrap Up Deal for Talented Liverpool Youngster as Klopp Sanctions Loan Deal

90Min
25 minutes ago

​Liverpool youngster, Sheyi Ojo appears close to securing a loan move to Championship side Aston Villa. 

According to the ​Mirror, Jurgen Klopp has welcomed the idea of a potential loan deal for the player, and promotion hopefuls Aston Villa are seen as the ideal destination. Due to limited game time at the Reds, Klopp is apparently keen to see the midfielder develop elsewhere.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The England Under-20 international has received interest from a number of different Championship clubs including Derby, Fulham and Middlesborough. Premier League club Newcastle United were looking to take Ojo on a permanent basis, but were reluctant to pay the £10m asking price for the 20-year-old.

Ojo has found in difficult to break into Klopp's plans, making only eight league appearances since joining Liverpool. The player has found fortune on loan in the past, scoring two goals while at Wolverhamption Wanderers in the 2015-16 season.

Aston Villa are keen to make additions to their front line after a disappointing season in the Championship. Having already signed former England captain John Terry, Steve Bruce appears keen to bring in some inexpensive youth in order to create a positive balance of experience and promise.

The club have also already signed Glenn Whelan, Ahmed Elmohamady, Christopher Samba, and Sam Johnstone this window, in an attempt to secure promotion back into the top flight. 

Ojo is under contract at the Merseyside club until 2020. Liverpool fans will hope that the winger is able to reach his potential and return to the club in order to compete for first team football.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters