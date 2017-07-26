Aston Villa Keen to Wrap Up Deal for Talented Liverpool Youngster as Klopp Sanctions Loan Deal

​Liverpool youngster, Sheyi Ojo appears close to securing a loan move to Championship side Aston Villa.



According to the ​Mirror, Jurgen Klopp has welcomed the idea of a potential loan deal for the player, and promotion hopefuls Aston Villa are seen as the ideal destination. Due to limited game time at the Reds, Klopp is apparently keen to see the midfielder develop elsewhere.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The England Under-20 international has received interest from a number of different Championship clubs including Derby, Fulham and Middlesborough. Premier League club Newcastle United were looking to take Ojo on a permanent basis, but were reluctant to pay the £10m asking price for the 20-year-old.

Ojo has found in difficult to break into Klopp's plans, making only eight league appearances since joining Liverpool. The player has found fortune on loan in the past, scoring two goals while at Wolverhamption Wanderers in the 2015-16 season.

Aston Villa are keen to make additions to their front line after a disappointing season in the Championship. Having already signed former England captain John Terry, Steve Bruce appears keen to bring in some inexpensive youth in order to create a positive balance of experience and promise.

The club have also already signed Glenn Whelan, Ahmed Elmohamady, Christopher Samba, and Sam Johnstone this window, in an attempt to secure promotion back into the top flight.



Ojo is under contract at the Merseyside club until 2020. Liverpool fans will hope that the winger is able to reach his potential and return to the club in order to compete for first team football.