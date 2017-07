Emerging as one of the most promising young forwards in European football, Munir El Haddadi has been slapped with a €30m price tag by Barcelona. Clubs from Germany, France and Spain are all interested in signing the 21-year-old attacker, who spent last season on loan with La Liga outfit Valencia.





The Spain international plays predominantly as a right-winger although he can be deployed through the middle and on the left. With an impressive left foot and an outstanding technical ability, Roma, Ajax, Real Sociedad and Napoli have all been interested in signing the youngster and Bayer Leverkusen are also joining the race for his signature, according to Mundo Deportivo .

Ligue 1 side Lille have pulled out of the race to sign Munir due to his price tag, while a host of Premier League sides have also been rumoured to be interested in the Spanish forward. Managing just six goals and three assists in 34 La Liga games last season, Munir will likely spend another season on the fringes of the Barcelona first team next year.