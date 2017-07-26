Blackburn Goalkeeper Jason Steele & Bournemouth Striker Lewis Grabban Set for Sunderland Medicals

​Blackburn goalkeeper Jason Steele and Bournemouth striker Lewis Grabban will have medicals at Sunderland on Wednesday, ​Sky Sports have reported.

The duo are expected on Wearside to complete their moves to the Championship club having both agreed personal terms.

Grabban will join on a season-long loan after struggling to establish himself and failing to score a league goal during his second spell at Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old forward made just three Premier League appearances last season, all as a substitute, and was sent on loan to Reading for the second half of the campaign.

Sunderland are in need of new strikers after the departures of Jermain Defoe, Victor Anichebe and Fabio Borini.

Steele, meanwhile, will join permanently, for a reported fee of £500,000, having made 44 appearances in all competitions for Blackburn last season.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The goalkeeper will strengthen a position which was significantly weakened by the £30m sale of Jordan Pickford to Everton earlier this summer, and Vito Mannone's exit to Reading for £2m.

The signings will become Sunderland's fifth and sixth arrivals of the summer respectively, since relegation to the Championship. Brendan Galloway and Tyias Browning have been brought in on loan from Everton, while Aiden McGeady and James Vaughan were signed on permanent deals.