​Borussia Dortmund have given Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino permission to miss their training camp, in order to discuss a move to Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old only joined the German outfit last year, arriving from Osasuna for a €3.85m fee. However, after an underwhelming eight outings in his first Bundesliga campaign - just two of them being starts - he is ready to pursue a career at another club.

Merino is thought to be a target for La Liga sides Athletic Club and Real Sociedad, yet according to ​Goal , Newcastle have stolen a match on other chasers, having reached an agreement with BVB for the sale of the player.





A tweet from Dortmund's official Twitter account read: "We have exempted Mikel Merino for talks with another club."

Image by Kavan Flavius

Although Newcastle aren't mentioned, they are understood to be on the verge of acquiring the Spaniard. And if they do complete the signing, it will come as a huge relief to Rafa Benitez, who is reportedly growing frustrated with the club's hesitancy to pull through with potential recruits.





Reports claim that Merino was personally recommended by the former Liverpool and Real Madrid coach.





Benitez plans to field him alongside Jonjo Shelvey in central midfield as he looks to stake his claim in the Premier league once more, having secured immediate promotion for the North East club last season.