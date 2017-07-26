Man City Winger Leroy Sane Reveals He Struggled to Breathe Through His Nose Before Operation

​Man City winger Leroy Sane has admitted that he struggled to breathe through his nose before undergoing an operation at the end of last season.

The 21-year-old was forced to miss Germany's Confederations Cup victory with the issue, and opted to have surgery after speaking to coaches Joachim Low and Pep Guardiola.

And despite his commendable return of nine goals for City last season, Sane has admitted that it was causing problems.

"I missed the Confederations Cup because I had to have surgery on my nose," he told ​ESPN. "I couldn't really breathe through it.

"I was working out when I could do it [surgery] and I spoke with the national coach and also Pep Guardiola.

"It was a problem. Sometimes I would feel it during the games, it was really hard to breathe for me, but now it's fine."

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Sane took some time to adjust to the Premier League following his £37m arrival from Schalke last summer, and he has thanked his teammates for helping him grow accustomed to a new division.

"At the beginning, I had a little bit of problems to know the league and how they play," he said. "It was completely different for me, but the team helped me and the coach too.

"They gave me a lot to improve and be comfortable on the pitch. Everybody tried to help me on the pitch and off the pitch."

The Germany international finished the season with 37 appearances in all competitions, emerging as one of City's top performers.