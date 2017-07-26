Swansea Claim First Accolade of Season as Liberty Is Ranked Best Away Stadium in Premier League
In a survey conducted by the Football Supporters' Federation (FSF), Swansea City topped a number of categories that has the Liberty Stadium as the most favourable stadium for away fans in the Premier League, according to Wales Online.
The categories that the Swans topped included 'e
"
Swansea kick off their Premier League campaign with a tricky away trip to the south coast where they'll face Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton side.
The Swans will be hoping that their key man,