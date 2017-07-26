Soccer

Swansea Claim First Accolade of Season as Liberty Is Ranked Best Away Stadium in Premier League

90Min
25 minutes ago

In a survey conducted by the Football Supporters' Federation (FSF), Swansea City topped a number of categories that has the Liberty Stadium as the most favourable stadium for away fans in the Premier League, according to ​Wales Online.

The categories that the Swans topped included 'entering the stadium', 'choice of refreshments', 'quality/comfort of the away sector' and 'behaviour of stewards/club staff'. 


The survey conducted by the FSF asked travelling fans a number of questions during the 2016/17 season, rating the inside and outside of the stadium they visited on a scale of one (very poor) to five (excellent).

"These are fantastic results and something the club and the stadium are very pleased with," said a spokesperson for Swansea City. 


"It has been a conscious effort from everyone involved to make the Liberty Stadium a fan-friendly place to visit on match day, and the fact so many away fans have rated us so highly proves that our efforts have been recognised.


"It is something we aim to continue, not just for away fans but also for Swansea supporters," they continued. 

Stu Forster/GettyImages

"It is particularly pleasing to see club staff and stewards ranking in first place, as the stadium has placed great emphasis on training staff not just in safety aspects, but also in giving a warm welcome to supporters.


"It is nice to be recognised in this way."


Swansea kick off their Premier League campaign with a tricky away trip to the south coast where they'll face Mauricio Pellegrino's Southampton side. 

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

The Swans will be hoping that their key man, Gylfi Sigurdsson, is on the coach to St Mary's after being the subject of two bids from Everton, the latest believed to be £40m.

