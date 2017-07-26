West Ham in Race to Sign Lazio Forward After Reports Claim €32m Bid Is Accepted
West Ham are apparently in the running to land another summer signing, after reports claimed the Hammers have made a successful bid for the Lazio winger
In addition to Premier League interest from West Ham, it is also believed that Internazionale are among the clubs interested in Keita, and that move could appeal more to the player than the one to east London.
Even if Bilic and company fail to convince Keita to join their cause, West Ham will still feel satisfied with their business concluded thus far, with the high-profile arrivals of Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta and Javier Hernandez.