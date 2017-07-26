Soccer

West Ham in Race to Sign Lazio Forward After Reports Claim €32m Bid Is Accepted

90Min
an hour ago

​West Ham are apparently in the running to land another summer signing, after reports claimed the Hammers have made a successful bid for the Lazio winger Keita Balde Diao.


According to​ Goal in Italy, the Hammers have recently had a bid of €32m for the Senegalese attacker accepted by Lazio, and will now attempt to talk personal terms in order to secure a deal for the sought-after youngster.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

However, as reported by ​Football Italia - despite Slaven Bilic side's bid being accepted by the Lazio hierarchy - Keita does not want to leave Serie A this summer - a piece of information that could see the proposed move scuppered.


After enjoying so much success in Italy during the last campaign, there would be little surprise if Keita - a former Barcelona academy graduate - wants to stay put. The 22-year-old was one Serie A's most exciting attacking threats last season, and enjoyed a healthy goal return of 16 in the league.


In addition to Premier League interest from West Ham, it is also believed that Internazionale are among the clubs interested in Keita, and that move could appeal more to the player than the one to east London.

Even if Bilic and company fail to convince Keita to join their cause, West Ham will still feel satisfied with their business concluded thus far, with the high-profile arrivals of Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta and Javier Hernandez.

