Birmingham City Boss Harry Redknapp Hopes to Snap Up Middlesbrough Outcast Stewart Downing

Birmingham City's Harry Redknapp is ready to launch a bid for Middlesbrough's Stewart Downing, after the former England international was told that he could leave the club.

Garry Monk has given the 33-year-old permission to pack his bags in the summer, and Redknapp - according to a report published by Mirror - is said to be keen on the idea of acquiring his services for the Blues next term, as they prepare to battle for promotion to the Premier League.

Image by Cameron Ramsey

Downing, who started his career with Boro, only has two-years left on his current contract at the North East outfit, a club to which he is indeed representing for a second time in his career after returning in 2015.

After leaving Middlesbrough for the first time, Downing made the jump to the Midlands to play for Birmingham's rival's Aston Villa, who he played for between 2009 to 2011, making 82 appearances in the process.

It then cost Liverpool £20m to bring him to Anfield, but after only two years at the Reds after he left Villa Park, Downing joined West Ham to whom he also spent two years at before finally returning to the Riverside Stadium.

But now, it appears that the attacker - who earned 35 caps for the Three Lions with his last materialising in 2014 - is in-fact on his way to St. Andrews, with Redknapp vying to bolster his fold with experienced offensive threats for their proposed siege on the Championship.

Redknapp has already recruited well during the transfer period, with Marc Roberts, David Stockdale and Cheikh Ndoye all opting to join the 70-year-old boss from their previous respective clubs.

Image by Cameron Ramsey

Downing donned the turf for Middlesbrough 34 times last season, netting two goals and offering-up three assists, a record which could improve if his supposed move to Birmingham surfaces as a rejuvenating fresh start for the veteran midfielder.