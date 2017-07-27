Ex-Liverpool Star Danny Murphy Puts His Own Price Tag on Barcelona Target Philippe Coutinho

The future of Philippe Coutinho has been a major part of the transfer narrative in recent days with Barcelona expressing a keen interest in the Liverpool star.

The Blaugrana have reportedly seen a bid of around £72m rejected for the Brazilian midfielder with Jurgen Klopp's side slapping a price tag of £150m on their prized asset.

With Neymar said to be close to a £200m switch to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool clearly view Coutinho's worth to them as similar and are desperate to warn off Barcelona.

But, former Reds player Danny Murphy believes the club would be foolish to reject offers near the £80m mark, saying that Liverpool must be aware of the player's value in the current market.

Speaking to talkSPORT host Jim White, he said: “There comes a point where if a player expresses a desire to go, there is sense in getting as much money as you can for him.

“If they’re talking about £199m for Neymar, you can’t put Coutinho in Neymar’s league at the moment.

“He’s not worth £150m, could they get £100m for him? Maybe. If Barca are prepared to pay over £80m for Coutinho, I think that’s good business."

Murphy also said that he believes the club have a ready-made replacement in Mohamed Salah if Coutinho does want to leave and even suggested the club may be better off with the Egyptian.

“I think with Salah and Mane in the wide positions they would be more dynamic," he added.

They’d lose a bit of creativity that Coutinho brings, but there are players out there you could get for less money who might give you just as much output."