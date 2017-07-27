Soccer

Ex-Liverpool Star Danny Murphy Puts His Own Price Tag on Barcelona Target Philippe Coutinho

90Min
an hour ago

The future of Philippe Coutinho has been a major part of the transfer narrative in recent days with Barcelona expressing a keen interest in the Liverpool star.

The Blaugrana have reportedly seen a bid of around £72m rejected for the Brazilian midfielder with Jurgen Klopp's side slapping a price tag of £150m on their prized asset.

With Neymar said to be close to a £200m switch to Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool clearly view Coutinho's worth to them as similar and are desperate to warn off Barcelona.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

But, former Reds player Danny Murphy believes the club would be foolish to reject offers near the £80m mark, saying that Liverpool must be aware of the player's value in the current market.

Speaking to talkSPORT host Jim White, he said: “There comes a point where if a player expresses a desire to go, there is sense in getting as much money as you can for him.

“If they’re talking about £199m for Neymar, you can’t put Coutinho in Neymar’s league at the moment.

“He’s not worth £150m, could they get £100m for him? Maybe. If Barca are prepared to pay over £80m for Coutinho, I think that’s good business."

Murphy also said that he believes the club have a ready-made replacement in Mohamed Salah if Coutinho does want to leave and even suggested the club may be better off with the Egyptian.

“I think with Salah and Mane in the wide positions they would be more dynamic," he added.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages


They’d lose a bit of creativity that Coutinho brings, but there are players out there you could get for less money who might give you just as much output."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters