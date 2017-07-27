Family of Highly-Rated Argentinian Would Prefer the Centre-Back Move to Tottenham Ahead of PSG

The family of Juan Foyth would prefer the young centre-back to make the move to Tottenham, and the chance to play under Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, over a switch to French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG were thought to be leading the race to sign the highly rated Argentinian, with the Parisians supposedly having offered a financially better deal to both the player and his club Estudiantes. However, Argentinian newspaper El Dia have reported that Foyth and his family are keen on a move to Spurs.

JUAN CEVALLOS/GettyImages

The family are insisting that their main concern is to ensure that the player moves to a club that would give the best chance of first-team football, and that money won't be a factor in their final decision.





They're not keen on the idea of the youngster moving to PSG as they feel that the French club have an abundance of players already in his position. Tottenham seems a far more attractive prospect, especially with the clubs switch to a back three at the end of last season.





Moreover, the presence of manager, and fellow Argentinian, Mauricio Pochettino at the club is another reason why Foyth is favouring a move towards Tottenham over other clubs.

With the player actively looking for a move to north London, all that is left now is for Tottenham and Estudiantes to agree on a fee for the centre-back, which might mean Spurs having to match PSG's offer.





This is good news for Spurs fans, as the club looked out of contention after PSG's offer was deemed acceptable by Estudiantes. If Tottenham do match PSG's bid, they would have every chance of winning the race to land the Argentinian.