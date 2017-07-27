Soccer

Italian Report Claims AC Milan Make Ridiculously Ambitious Enquiry for Cristiano Ronaldo

90Min
an hour ago

So far this summer, AC Milan have been relentlessly spending on new players from across Europe and have already acquired nine high-profile stars.

The likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu and Lucas Biglia are just some of the name to make the move to San Siro and it seems their newfound confidence in the market has gone to their heads.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Milan's CEO Marco Fassone held a meeting with 'super agent' Jorge Mendes and cheekily asked if Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to make the switch to Italy.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Sadly, it is not known whether the comment was simply a joke or a serious enquiry but given the Rossoneri's almost frivolous spending so far, it probably was the latter.

Nevertheless, despite spending north of £200m already this summer, a deal for Ronaldo would likely be financially impossible.

The Portuguese superstar's transfer fee and salary would cost Milan more than £400m, which even their new Chinese ownership might struggle to afford.

TOPSHOT-FBL-ESP-LIGA-MALAGA-REALMADRID

However, this doesn't mean the Rossoneri's business is over, with a number of other high-profile stars linked with the club, ones that are slightly cheaper.

Tornio's Andrea Belotti, Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and want way Chelsea striker Diego Costa are some of the names mentioned, while Bayern Munich starlet Renato Sanches is also openly being pursued by the club.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters