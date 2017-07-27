Italian Report Claims AC Milan Make Ridiculously Ambitious Enquiry for Cristiano Ronaldo

So far this summer, AC Milan have been relentlessly spending on new players from across Europe and have already acquired nine high-profile stars.

The likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva, Hakan Calhanoglu and Lucas Biglia are just some of the name to make the move to San Siro and it seems their newfound confidence in the market has gone to their heads.

According to Sky Sports Italia, Milan's CEO Marco Fassone held a meeting with 'super agent' Jorge Mendes and cheekily asked if Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to make the switch to Italy.

Image by Andrew Headspeath

Sadly, it is not known whether the comment was simply a joke or a serious enquiry but given the Rossoneri's almost frivolous spending so far, it probably was the latter.

Nevertheless, despite spending north of £200m already this summer, a deal for Ronaldo would likely be financially impossible.

The Portuguese superstar's transfer fee and salary would cost Milan more than £400m, which even their new Chinese ownership might struggle to afford.

However, this doesn't mean the Rossoneri's business is over, with a number of other high-profile stars linked with the club, ones that are slightly cheaper.

Tornio's Andrea Belotti, Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and want way Chelsea striker Diego Costa are some of the names mentioned, while Bayern Munich starlet Renato Sanches is also openly being pursued by the club.