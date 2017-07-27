Soccer

PHOTO: Have Liga MX Side Monarcas Morelia Signed Zinedine Zidane?

90Min
35 minutes ago

Looking over the records of registered players at Liga MX side Monarcas Morelia, one would come across a name that is all too familiar to just about every football fan in the world - Zinedine Zidane.

However, fans will not be treated to another glimpse at current Real Madrid boss Zidane's mesmerizing skill on a football pitch. According to the official Liga MX website (h/t  Univision), Zinedine Zidane Gonzalez Perez has been registered in the youth setup of Monarcas Morelia


Zidane Gonzalez, born on March 18, 2002, is just 15-years-old. And unlike his namesake who operated in midfield, Zidane Gonzalez plays further up the pitch as a forward. Additionally, while the young attacker possesses attributes of his own, it is said that he does not have the creative presence of the man in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, the more notable Zidane's Madrid side will continue their pre-season preparations with matches against Manchester City, Barcelona, and the MLS All-Stars in the United States. Soon after, Madrid will begin their competitive campaign with a UEFA Super Cup encounter with Europa League winners Manchester United.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters