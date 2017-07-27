PHOTO: Have Liga MX Side Monarcas Morelia Signed Zinedine Zidane?

Looking over the records of registered players at Liga MX side Monarcas Morelia, one would come across a name that is all too familiar to just about every football fan in the world - Zinedine Zidane.

¡INÉDITO!



Morelia tiene en su equipo a un jugador llamado Zinedine Zidane González Pérez



Juega en la sub 15😎 pic.twitter.com/c5gYoOYsgV — ANALISTAS OFICIAL (@AnalistasFutbol) July 24, 2017

However, fans will not be treated to another glimpse at current Real Madrid boss Zidane's mesmerizing skill on a football pitch. According to the official Liga MX website (h/t Univision), Zinedine Zidane Gonzalez Perez has been registered in the youth setup of Monarcas Morelia





Zidane Gonzalez, born on March 18, 2002, is just 15-years-old. And unlike his namesake who operated in midfield, Zidane Gonzalez plays further up the pitch as a forward. Additionally, while the young attacker possesses attributes of his own, it is said that he does not have the creative presence of the man in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Meanwhile, the more notable Zidane's Madrid side will continue their pre-season preparations with matches against Manchester City, Barcelona, and the MLS All-Stars in the United States. Soon after, Madrid will begin their competitive campaign with a UEFA Super Cup encounter with Europa League winners Manchester United.