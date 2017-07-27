Soccer

PHOTO: West Ham Trio Run the Rule Over Some Traditional German Cuisine Ahead of Breme Friendlies

90Min
2 hours ago

West Ham United will be champing at the bit to succeed this season after an underwhelming 2016/17 campaign. Slaven Bilić's side are in Germany preparing to face Werder Bremen in the Betway Cup on Friday. Ahead of the match, Hammers stars Joe Hart, Angelo Ogbonna and Adrian have been embracing the local culture and devouring some national dishes.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the three West Ham players were served up a variety of traditional German delights by notorious social media funny man and Hammers fan Stevo the Madman. The players sampled the likes of rindsrouladen, rollmops and knipp, with their reactions ranging from genuine enthusiasm to sheer horror - in the case of England number one Joe Hart.

The knipp, a pork-based dish bulked out with groats, was munched down with gusto by Ogbonna, while Hart expressed his distaste at the rollmops - white fish pickled in vinegar. Adrian wolfed down his beef dish of rindsrouladan, while all three of the players approved of the somewhat more universally appealing zitronen-baiser - a traditional German lemon cake.

Once the players have digested their veritable feast of local produce, they will turn their attention to their two matches against Werder Bremen. 

The games will take place on Friday and Saturday, and will be a two-legged affair. The Hammers will open their Premier League campaign on the 13th of August, with the daunting fixture of facing Manchester United at Old Trafford.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters