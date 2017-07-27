PHOTO: West Ham Trio Run the Rule Over Some Traditional German Cuisine Ahead of Breme Friendlies

West Ham United will be champing at the bit to succeed this season after an underwhelming 2016/17 campaign. Slaven Bilić's side are in Germany preparing to face Werder Bremen in the Betway Cup on Friday. Ahead of the match, Hammers stars Joe Hart, Angelo Ogbonna and Adrian have been embracing the local culture and devouring some national dishes.

As reported by the Daily Mail, the three West Ham players were served up a variety of traditional German delights by notorious social media funny man and Hammers fan Stevo the Madman. The players sampled the likes of rindsrouladen, rollmops and knipp, with their reactions ranging from genuine enthusiasm to sheer horror - in the case of England number one Joe Hart.

A taste of some traditional German grub! 🇩🇪https://t.co/praNz6S1sD — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 26, 2017

The knipp, a pork-based dish bulked out with groats, was munched down with gusto by Ogbonna, while Hart expressed his distaste at the rollmops - white fish pickled in vinegar. Adrian wolfed down his beef dish of rindsrouladan, while all three of the players approved of the somewhat more universally appealing zitronen-baiser - a traditional German lemon cake.

Once the players have digested their veritable feast of local produce, they will turn their attention to their two matches against Werder Bremen.

The games will take place on Friday and Saturday, and will be a two-legged affair. The Hammers will open their Premier League campaign on the 13th of August, with the daunting fixture of facing Manchester United at Old Trafford.