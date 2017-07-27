West Ham Keeper Adrian Targeted by Newcastle in Swap Deal With Karl Darlow

Newcastle United have expressed their interest in signing West Ham keeper Adrian, as Rafael Benitez targets a proven Premier League stopper, with Magpies keeper Karl Darlow potentially going the other way.

As reported by The Chronicle, the former Real Betis man is looking the leave the London Stadium following the arrival of Joe Hart on a season-long loan from Manchester City, as he refuses to settle for a role as the Englishman's understudy.

Adrian is also wary that wasting a full season on the bench at West Ham could cost him dearly in his hopes for a World Cup place next summer, so any potential move would have to guarantee regular game time for the Hammers' fan favourite.



Newly-promoted Newcastle have been in the market for a new number one all summer, as the futures of Tim Krul and Darlow remain uncertain, and a potential swap deal involving Adrian and Darlow could be of interest to both parties.

The Hammers will need to find a back-up keeper to Hart following the departure of Darren Randolph to Middlesbrough, as well as Adrian's reluctance to warm the bench, so a move for Darlow could be ideal in order to keep Hart on his toes.

If this move were to materialise, Adrian would most likely be Newcastle's number one, which could sway the Spaniard towards to idea of a move to St James Park.

The 30-year-old made 16 starts for West Ham last season and is a popular figure in East London, although a series of erratic mistakes led to Slaven Bilic searching for a replacement in the shape of Hart.

