Soccer

Arsene Wenger Hints at Centre-Back Role for Mohamed Elneny After Promising Pre-Season Performances

90Min
an hour ago

Arsene Wenger has hinted that he plans to use central midfielder Mohamed Elneny at centre-back on a regular basis this season, praising the Egypt international for his positional flexibility in a pre-season press conference. 

Going into his 22nd season with the club, Wenger looks set to use the same three at the back formation with which his side ended the season. With Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Gabriel ahead of him in the pecking order, Elneny is being tested in order to provide depth to a defence frequently plagued by injuries.  

Yifan Ding/GettyImages

Speaking this week, Wenger said: "Elneny is a player who has a fantastic mentality and attitude, and his main target is to help the team. When he plays there [centre back], of course, he does extremely well. I always felt that a good central midfielder can be a good centre back." 


Wenger also touched on his decision to use Elneny as part of a three-man defence but not a flat back four, saying: "Of course that when you’re playing in the back four you have to be decisive in the challenges, you have a bit more flexibility in the middle of a back three. He can do that."

Elneny's passing abilities and lack of physicality compared to his other defensive allies make him ideal for a back three, as he is able to do a job that the other defenders can not. 

Since joining the club in 2016 from Basel for £10m, the Egyptian has been used fleetingly in midfield, making 40 appearances over the two seasons with the Gunners. Now with more experience behind him and at 25 years of age, this new role could reignite his Arsenal career and we may see more of Elneny, the centre back, this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters