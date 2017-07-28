Newcastle United Back Out of Move for Andreas Samaris Following Mikel Merino Arrival

Newcastle United have ended their long-term interest in Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris, following the arrival Dortmund midfielder Mikel Merino.

Newcastle's midfield quota is now all but filled, with Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie and Momo Diame a few of the names already providing competition for places .

According to the Shields Gazette, Newcastle were stunned by the £17.5m asking price for the Benfica man, and had hoped that the price would be brought down. The Greek midfielder has made 110 appearances for the Portuguese outfit and looks set to stay this summer.

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

With Mike Ashley at the helm, cash has been spent lightly by Newcastle, creating growing anger for manager Rafa Benitez.

Yet, Benitez seems delighted despite missing out on his first choice target. With the deal now completed.

The defensive midfielder arrived on Tyneside on Wednesday to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move to St James Park. At the much riper age of 21, Merino impressed at the U21 European Championships for Spain, and it will be intriguing to watch him in the Premier League this season.