VIDEO: Liverpool Players Cool Off in Lake Tegernsee as the Reds Prepare for Hertha Berlin Friendly

Liverpool took a break from their pre-season training in Germany to cool off in Lake Tegernsee, though many of the players seemed reluctant to jump straight in.

The Reds are training just south of Munich in a town called Rottach-Egern, and with the lake situated among the Bavarian Alps the scenery would have been slightly kinder on the eyes than the grounds at Melwood.

Not your average ice bath... 🏊 pic.twitter.com/wY56yWct13 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 28, 2017

Ragnar Klavan was the first to dive into the icy lake, while the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Alberto Moreno seemed more content to sit on the side and compare some slightly strange tattoos including a Mickey Mouse face on the side of the Brazilian.





Liverpool face Hertha Berlin on Saturday in the latest instalment of their pre-season preparations, with Jurgen Klopp calling three training sessions a day as he tried to get his players up to peak fitness.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

After that match, Liverpool move on to the Allianz Arena with the Audi Cup, where they join Bayern Munich, Napoli and Atletico Madrid in the exciting looking pre-season tournament on the 1st and 2nd of August.





Liverpool kick off their Premier League campaign away at Watford before a tough spell of fixtures, as they face both Manchester City and Arsenal in the first month of the season.

Klopp is still looking to add to his troops for the season ahead, with the added rigour of a Champions League playoff to add into the equation, and a move for Virgil van Dijk is still ongoing.