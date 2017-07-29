Antonio Conte Demands New Boy Alvaro Morata Improve His 'Physical Condition' Ahead of New Season

Chelsea's new striker Álvaro Morata has been told that he needs to improve physically to fit in with Antonio Conte's philosophy.

The striker swapped Real Madrid for Chelsea this summer in a transfer that could rise to £70m, with Conte desperate to sign a replacement for Blues outcast Diego Costa.

Fans were quick to jump on their manager's back after the 24-year-old Spaniard played in Eden Hazard's position during the pre-season friendly against Internazionale.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"Morata is having training with us and for sure he has to improve a lot his physical condition to go quickly to the idea of our football," Conte said, as quoted by the Metro.

"But he is working very well and today he tried to do his best but for sure he has to improve."





It is widely believed that Morata was signed by Chelsea after the club missed out on signing first choice Lukaku, with the Belgium striker choosing to link up with his former manager José Mourinho.

After failing to hit the ground running for the Blues, Morata will need to start the season strong and he'll have a fantastic opportunity to do it when he goes head to head with Arsenal's Lacazette in the Community Shield on August 6.