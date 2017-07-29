Boca Juniors Enquire About Availability of AC Milan's Argentine Winger Jose Sosa

Boca Juniors have reportedly asked AC Milan for permission to speak to Jose Sosa about a potential transfer this summer.

AC Milan have been in the news for their incoming transfers this summer - with Leonardo Bonucci and Andre Silva among the high profile arrivals - but Sosa appears to be one player set to leave San Siro this summer, as Vincenzo Montella looks to trim his overly-full squad.

The midfielder rejected a move to Fenerbahce earlier this month, and it’s now reported Argentine side Boca Juniors have made an approach, according to Football Italia,

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Sosa has spent just one season with the Rossoneri after a €7.5m move from Besiktas last summer. However, the 32-year-old attacking midfielder has failed to make much impact for Milan, and - considering the number of new arrivals at San Siro - appears to be among the fall guys as the club's hierarchy looks to at least pays lip service to balancing the books.

Sosa, who was left out of Milan's Europa League qualifying win over Craiova, isn't the only Milan player likely to depart this summer. Both Carlos Bacca and Gabriel Paletta are also reportedly set to leave in what promises to be one of the club's most hectic ever transfer windows.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Boca Juniors are interested in bringing Sosa back to Argentina for the first time since he left Estudiantes in 2010, after seven years in Europe.

Sosa has had stints for Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, Napoli and Metalist Kharkiv, as well as Besiktas and Milan. However, his form has wavered and besides his spells in Ukraine and Turkey he has appeared ill-suited to the rigours of top level European football.

Milan are looking to once again become an elite European club after years of instability and on the pitch struggles, and have effectively reshaped their whole first team ahead of the upcoming season.