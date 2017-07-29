Soccer

PHOTO: Debate Rages Among FIFA Fans After EA Sports Unveil 2018 Ronaldo FUT Card

90Min
an hour ago

It's not easy to please every single fan you have all of the time. Just ask EA Sports.

The makers of the critically-acclaimed FIFA video game series, whose 2018 edition is only two months away from release, recently took to their Twitter account to unveil the newest legend to their "icon series":

Brazilian striking legend Ronald it is then! It's not surprising to see him given such amazing statistics given how good he was at playing football, but funnily enough it's not his stats that are causing consternation among FIFA's fanbase.

Nope, it's the design of his card. Yeah, we know, petty right? Turns out not everyone is a lover of how EA have gone about putting Ronaldo's card together:

It wasn't all bad news for EA, however, with some fans choosing to look past the design and just being happy that Ronaldo is included in this year's game:

Look, we get it. Design can be everything to some people and it always helps to make something that most fans will be relatively happy with.

However, considering how well FIFA actually plays - and how beautiful it looks, we add - aren't there more pressing concerns than a card's design? We certainly think so.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters