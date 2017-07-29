Soccer

West Ham Goalkeeper Adrian Says He Will Reject Crystal Palace Interest to Fight for His Place

90Min
an hour ago

West Ham goalkeeper Adrian has said he will reject the advances of Crystal Palace and vows to fight for his place under Slaven Bilic.

Frank de Boer's side have expressed an interest in the Spanish shot-stopper, but despite the arrival of Joe Hart at the London Stadium from Manchester City, Adrian wants to stay with the Hammers.

Darren Randolph - who usurped him in the pecking order last season - has joined Middlesbrough, leaving and Hart and Adrian to fight for the number one jersey.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

The Spaniard is determined to fight for his place and has essentially dismissed any chance of him making the move to Palace.

He told the official club website: “Joe is a great ‘keeper and is an international for England he brings great competition. He is a great worker and, like everyone, we are both training very well.

“We have a lot of competition in goal this season, so I will try to give my best and we will see the manager’s decision.”

Adrian played the full 90 minutes in West Ham's 1-0 loss to Werder Bremen, however, the general consensus is that Hart will be Bilic's first choice next season.

The England international endured an indifferent spell on loan at Torino last season but now, he has been given a chance to show his class on English shores once again.

Along with the signings of Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic, it is safe to say that the Hammers have done some impressive business this summer.

