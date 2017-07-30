Fernando Torres Reveals His Plan to End Playing Days at Atletico Madrid

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has revealed his decision to see out his playing days with his boyhood club and current side Atlético Madrid. The 33-year-old rejoined the La Liga side on a permanent basis last season, after spending the previous two campaigns on loan with Los Colchoneros.

In an in-depth interview with the official TV channel of Liga MX side Toluca, via as.com, the Spanish forward discussed his plans for the future, his admiration for his boss Diego Simeone, and his vision for the future of Atléti. Torres stated:

"I am at home. I came back to Atlético after eight years and this is where I feel genuinely happy. My desire is to play for Atlético and retire here while also winning trophies and helping the club to continue to be one of the best in Europe. That is the only option I have in my head at the moment."

Academy graduate & Atlético's youngest ever captain Fernando Torres joined the club when he was 11 - making his debut in 2001 aged 17. 💪#UCL pic.twitter.com/9jlwfmwSgF — Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) July 6, 2017

Torres has endured a career of mixed fortunes, with an electric, goalscoring opening spell with Atlético Madrid and Liverpool, followed by a torrid time spent at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea. The Spaniard has managed to rack up an impressive 110 caps for his country, scoring on 38 occasions. Turning his attention his current boss Diego Simeone, Torres claimed:





"Simeone has reinforced the belief that has always been what this club is about. I came to Atlético when I was 10 years old and the club taught me about that. There are always periods in the history of a club when things are difficult and you can lose that identity a little but with El Cholo we have recovered all of our values: sacrifice, humility, fighting spirit."

The former Champions League winner has experienced succeeding against all odds, after playing a part in the Chelsea side who won the UEFA Champions League in 2012, despite losing manager André Villa-Boas midway through the season and suffering a monumental injury and suspension crisis. Discussing his current side's underdog status, Torres proclaimed:





"Nobody is inferior to anybody if you give it everything you have. That is the spirit we want to display to the world. The big clubs have written their history in years gone by and everyone else now has the opportunity to write new histories in their own way and that is the path that Atlético is on right now.”